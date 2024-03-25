IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.60. 97,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 286,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927 over the last ninety days. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

