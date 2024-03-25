PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. 191,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 224,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.98.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

