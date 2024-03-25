Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Trading Up 5.2%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $52.48. 30,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 117,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

NGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth about $9,036,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

