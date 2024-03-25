Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 33,909 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,909 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTES stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.52. 962,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,563. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.