Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,533,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,740,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. Apple has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,461,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,657,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.