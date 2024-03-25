Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 30,836 shares.The stock last traded at $89.77 and had previously closed at $90.15.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.