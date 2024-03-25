Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.40% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 89,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

