Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 55,244 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,244 shares during the period. ACM Research makes up approximately 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,254,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of ACMR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 1,174,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

