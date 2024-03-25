Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,817,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047,010 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for 4.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Zhihu worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zhihu by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 530,625 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 51.1% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 109.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Price Performance

ZH stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 1,336,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

