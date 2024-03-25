Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,143 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 11.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Yum China worth $83,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.