22,996 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Trading Down 1.3 %

FTRE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. 481,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

