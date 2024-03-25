Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $62.89 Million Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,646 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 8.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $62,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 480,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 479,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock remained flat at $7.35 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

YMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YMM

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.