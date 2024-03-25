Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,523,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,370 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 5.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $40,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE TME traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,115,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,400. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

