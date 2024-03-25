WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

