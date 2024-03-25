Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lifted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 3.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.75. 510,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

