Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.36

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 211623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.