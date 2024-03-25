Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2317043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 472,778 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 221,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

