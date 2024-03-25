MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $188.46

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.46 and last traded at $187.98, with a volume of 10432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 129.66%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

