Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.12

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 94021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

