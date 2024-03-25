Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.98

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.98 and last traded at $197.07, with a volume of 99608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average is $170.57.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

