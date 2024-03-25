Navcoin (NAV) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,800.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00109061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002805 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

