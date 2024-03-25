G999 (G999) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.96

G999 (G999) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $62.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00081894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001373 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

