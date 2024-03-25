Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 77,497 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,497 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $47,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.40. 384,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,290. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $129.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

