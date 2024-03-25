Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 228,726 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228,726 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $61,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 967,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.