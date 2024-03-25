Mason & Associates Inc Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. 809,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,418. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

