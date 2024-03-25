Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $67.71 Million Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,226,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,983 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Haleon worth $67,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,645. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Haleon Announces Dividend

About Haleon

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

