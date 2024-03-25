Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $77,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 316,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,393,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $195.31. 1,284,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,574. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

