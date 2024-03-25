Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 75,727 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,727 shares during the period. GSK comprises approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $82,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.79. 2,943,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

