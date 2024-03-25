Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of CVS Health worth $84,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 874,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,820. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

