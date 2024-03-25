Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,891 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $104,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $54,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.3 %

RGA traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.71. 225,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

