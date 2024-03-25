Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,834 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $97,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 289,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

