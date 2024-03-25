Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $33,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.20. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.