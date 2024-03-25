Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,057 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of APA worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,572,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,889. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

