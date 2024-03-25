Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 28.1%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) fell 28.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 62,229,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 85,123,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. TD Cowen downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fisker

Fisker Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fisker by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.