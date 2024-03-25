Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 2.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.41 and last traded at $118.35. 3,929,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,428,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.