Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 1.4%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $508.91 and last traded at $506.64. Approximately 1,185,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,627,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.97 and its 200 day moving average is $572.31. The company has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,266,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,022,798,000 after buying an additional 603,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

