International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $189.10 and last traded at $189.18. Approximately 699,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,237,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

