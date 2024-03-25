Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.40 and last traded at $281.50. 6,232,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,088,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.59 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,406 shares of company stock valued at $129,339,482 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

