Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.28. 21,519,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 83,103,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

