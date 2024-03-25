Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 1,118,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,925,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $431.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.