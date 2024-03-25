Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 0.8%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 581,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,907,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

