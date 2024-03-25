MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 18%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,799.33 and last traded at $1,797.50. 1,380,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,214,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,523.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.20.

The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $881.56 and its 200 day moving average is $611.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,447 shares of company stock worth $83,287,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

