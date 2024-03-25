Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading 48.8% Higher

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 48.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.61. 259,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,817% from the average session volume of 13,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Perpetual Energy Trading Up 43.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$39.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
