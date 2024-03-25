Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.80

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 966577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.