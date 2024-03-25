WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.13

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 45400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 102.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after buying an additional 607,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 601,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,382 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

