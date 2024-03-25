DigiByte (DGB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.59 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $251.44 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,615.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.00696220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00128206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00060317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00202321 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00127836 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,908,153,547 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.