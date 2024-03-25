Tangible (TNGBL) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $69.91 million and $15,664.28 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.11929669 USD and is down -47.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $8,115.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

