GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 88,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

