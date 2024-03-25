BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. BitShares has a market cap of $12.51 million and $175,162.11 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001796 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

