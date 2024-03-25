The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0.2% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.61. 12,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 93,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMR. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $745.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

